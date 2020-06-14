Nigeria, least peaceful country?



The Global Peace Index (GPI) in its 14th edition report which is produced by the Institute for Economic and Peace, a nonpartisan and nonprofit organisation in Sydney, Australia has placed Nigeria among the least peaceful countries in the world. Nigeria is 40th out of the 44 countries assessed for their peacefulness. GPI uses internal and external indicators for its measurement of peacefulness in countries around the world.

Violent demonstration, intensity of internal conflict, violent crime, political terror and political instability, terrorism impacts, and death from internal conflict are some of the internal indicators while peace keeping finding, neighbouring countries relations and external conflict fought are the external indicators. The GPI report comes at a time some states in the Northwest experience daily killings of innocent lives by suspected bandits. In the last one month, Katsina, Zamfara and sokoto states have been on spot for daily attacks from rapacious bandits who have continued to sack communities with impunity. Even with the acclaimed success in the war against the dreaded Boko Haram, the war is yet over. Our troops are always repelling the attacks while the remnants of insurgents have continued to ambush and kill our gallant troops. Besides the twin evil of bandits and Boko Haram, the peaceful coexistence among the diverse ethnic and cultural groups have continued to deteriorate. There is deep animosity and suspicions among the different tribes in the country. Religion and communal tension have pervaded our land. From Lagos to Barno, it is bloodletting caused by the activities of gun wielding criminals. There is always a reported cases of altercation between the herdsmen and farmers resulting in the lost of precious lives. The GPI report is not far from the truth. It captured the realities of the country’s hostility situation. Religion, which is supposed to be a bandwagon for spiritual changes, promoting peace, unity and national cohesion has been misused.



Religion has become a vehicle for fueling hatred. No wonder, the country continues to record religious tension. With the population of approximately 200 million and over 350 ethnic groups, the country cannot be ruled out from experiencing social strife. Our defective federalism has failed to take care of our diversity. Our ruling elite that should have served as unifying factor have failed. Since the return of democracy, our leaders have continued to manipulate religion for political gains. Nigeria’s current ranking is sickening. Sitting at 40th position above 44th war torn Somalia is not embarrassing. Notwithstanding, there is light at the end of the tunnel. Our political leaders should address the underlying causes of lack of peace in the country. There is the need for government to tackle the high rate of illiteracy and poverty in the land. Injustice is another factor that adds salt in the injury. Government should be all-inclusive and carry everybody along irrespective of ethnic or religious differences. The report should serve as a wake up call to the government. By next year, I’m optimistic, Nigeria will be a peaceful country.

Ibrahim Mustapha,Pambegua, Kaduna state 08169056963