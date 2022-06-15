Nigeria loses N1.52trn yearly to overseas maintenance of aircraft



Overseas maintenance of commercial airplanes operating in the country currently costs Nigeria at least $2.5 billion or N1.52 trillion in capital flight yearly.



The mandatory maintenance programme, ranging from minor to complex checks per session on an aircraft, costs about $2 million (N1.2 billion), and a cumulative burden on the industry in particular.



Besides, the misfortunes of the weak Naira-to-Dollar exchange rate, perennial lack of high-capacity Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facilities since the 90s has been the undoing of the country.

Though the current administration promised to have one in place as part of the Aviation Roadmap initiative of 2016, the plan is yet to become a reality.



Speaking yesterday in Abuja, at the maiden edition of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) National Aviation Conference (FNAC), the Managing Director of FAAN, Capt. Rabiu Yadudu, said such capital flight would have been avoided if the country had MRO facilities that could adequately cater for all types of commercial airplanes.



Yadudu noted that to carry out C-check on Boeing 737 aircraft or its equivalent, airlines expend at least $1.8 million. The C-check is carried out on aircraft every 18 months.



He regretted that Nigeria’s potential and capacity in the global air transport industry was being grossly under-utilised, adding that if stakeholders in the industry are indeed desirous of attaining the status of a major player in the global aviation sphere, it was high time the country leveraged backward integration to move the industry forward.



He explained that the focus of the conference was on Nigeria, because the country has the largest fleet of aircraft within the sub-region.



“It was reported that Nigeria lost $2.5 billion (about N1.52 trillion) in MRO investments to neighbouring countries. Having such investments here would have created more employment opportunities for Nigerians, revenue generation and training of technical personnel for maintenance of aircraft.



Earlier, Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, in his goodwill message, disclosed that President Muhammadu Buhari would soon sign into law, the passed Civil Aviation Bill.

Sirika assured that with the president’s assent to the bill, the Nigerian aviation industry would grow rapidly, while more opportunities are going to be created for all stakeholders and investors.



He challenged investors to tap into the myriads of opportunities in the sector, especially with the recently approved 12,000 hectares of land for implementation of the aviation roadmap by the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). Some projects of the aviation roadmap include MRO, Aviation Leasing Company, National Carrier, Aerospace University, Airport Concession and Aerorropolis amongst others.

