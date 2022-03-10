Nigeria Masters Leg 9 Pro/Am: Ali, Onjefu, Alex tie at top of leaderboard



It’s the 9th Leg of the Race to Nigeria masters and it’s indeed a tough opening match for the golfers.

Six players are currently in the battle of subduing the Arsenal Golf Course in Owerri.

According to the Tournament Director, Ndubuisi Okeya, topping the leaderboard are three players who stand out from the rest of the golfers, tying with 3 over par (75), David Ali, John Alex and Lucky Onjefu.

Ali’s game round comprises of 9 par, 5 bogey and 4 birdie , Alex played 10 par, 5 bogey and 3 birdie while Onjefu on the other hand had 4 bogies, 2 birdies and 12 pars.

In a media chat with the leg 8th winner; Onjefu, the golfer admitted that today’s game was dreadful but he is not giving up on himself yet and finally said he will do whatever it takes to dust his strong contender to champion the board.

Coming close in second place with 1 score difference is Joseph Moses who played 4 over par (76).

He started the round with a par in 1st, 2nd, 3rd, bogey in 4th hole, par in 5th, 6th, 7th, bogey in 8th and eventually finishes the front nine with a birdie to make 37.

With birdie in 10th, 12th hole, bogey in 11th, 14th, 17th, 18th and par in 13th, 15th, 16th to make 39 saw him finishing the round with 4 over par (76).

There is a huge anticipation on Uchenna Anoruo and George Inalegwu who have records of winning in previous tournaments but are lagging behind, struggling at the bottom of the leaderboard.