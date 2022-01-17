Nigeria may face Gambia, Tunisia in AFCON 2021 knockout

If the Super Eagles are able to pick at least one point in their last group game with Guinea Bissau on Wednesday, they will be confirmed as the Group D leaders of the Africa Cup of Nations 2021.

Being the group leaders, they will remain in the former CAF president (Issa Hayatou) home town, Garoua for their Round of 16 duel.

At that stage, they are to meet any of the best third placed teams from Group B, E and F.

After two match days, the third placed team in Group B is Malawi who has three points and will face second placed Senegal on Tuesday.

Sierra Leone in Group E were able to scrape a point off group leaders Cote d’Ivoire on Sunday. That take their total as at Matchday 2 to two which may not be enough for them to pick one of the best third placed tickets except Malawi crumble in Group B and Tunisia fail in Group F.

Tunisia who had a shocker in their opening game bounced back in Group F after a total defeat of Mauritania on Sunday.