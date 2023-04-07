Nigeria may struggle to attract foreign capital in 2023 – KPMG

KPMG Nigeria says Nigeria may continue to struggle to attract capital during the year unless the country’s crude oil and non-oil exports are increased.

In an article titled ‘Precipitous Decline in Foreign Capital in a Transition Period’, the professional services firm attributed the decline in capital importation to the rounds of global economies’ monetary tightening as well as low investor confidence due to the ambiguous foreign exchange regime.

The National Bureau of Statistics, in its latest report, said that capital importation into Nigeria declined by 8.53 percent in the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2022.

According to the statistics office, the total capital imported into the country in the period under review was valued at $1.06 billion — down from $1.16 billion in the third quarter of 2022.

According to the firm, factors such as challenges in accessing foreign exchange, high foreign exchange volatility, unflattering ratings by Moody’s and Standards and Poors’, continuous security challenges, high cost of doing business, weak growth and high inflation and interest rates, fiscal and monetary constraints, also contributed to the decline.

“Capital importation figures have now shown a persistent decline from $23.9 billion in 2019, $9.65 billion in 2020, $6.70 billion in 2021, and $5.32 billion in 2022,” KPMG said.

“The importance of capital inflows in a country where foreign exchange is in high demand to stimulate economic activity is very clear.

