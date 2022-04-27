Nigeria-Morocco Gas Pipeline: Australia’s Worley to conduct feasibility study

Worley, an Australian engineering company, announced on April 26, that it will carry out an initial feasibility study for the Nigeria-Morocco Gas Pipeline (NMGP) project.

Worley’s London team is set to deliver the onshore part of the Front-End Engineering Design (FEED) study, including the Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) and Land Acquisition Studies (LAS), a statement from Worley said Tuesday.

Worley’s teams in Africa and India will equally provide support for the feasibility study.

Advison, Worley’s consulting arm, will deliver the feasibility study dealing with electrification, the rate at which electricity is introduced, and the region’s self-sufficiency. Worley’s UK and Madrid offices will explore the possibility of using renewable energy to power the project to minimize its carbon footprint, the company says.

“The NMGP is a project that reflects our purpose of delivering a more sustainable world. We look forward to working with ONHYM and NNPC as we journey into a new chapter for West Africa,” Ping Liu, Managing Director of Intecsea BV said in a statement.

He added that the Nigeria-Morocco gas pipeline, not only “looks towards sustainability but also contributes to boosting the regional economy and supports the development of communities.”

Liu emphasized that such a project is an “incredible opportunity” for regional development.

Once operational, the pipeline will be the world-longest offshore pipeline and the second-longest second-longest overall, Worley concluded.

