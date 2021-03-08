Nigeria must avoid becoming a failed state – Emielieze

The national coordinator, All Workers Convergence (AWC), Comrade Andrew Emelieze, weekend stated that Nigeria is now a sick nation.

Comrade Emelieze in a statement made available to newsmen in Ibadan said: “If urgent action is not taken, the Nigerian state may collapse into irreversible crisis, such that may result into an unprecedented humanitarian crisis of a global dimension.

“On a daily basis, citizens are been sacrificed as human lives no longer matter. The people are being butchered on a daily basis and, most unfortunately, our government has continued to prove to us that they are absent or, rather, that they are overwhelmed with the crises confronting the Nigeria despite the fact that they swore an oath to protect the lives and properties of the citizens.

“Today, if we are to go by the definition of a failed state which is one in which the government is no more in control, then, it is not out of place to conclude that ours is a failed state. Under a government whose primary responsibility is to protect the lives and property of the citizens, kidnappings is on a large scale and, our best and brightest people are being killed on a daily basis with the government making no effort to guarantee the safety of the citizens, to the extent that the Defence Minister had to admit that the government can no longer secure the people, and, that, the people should secure themselves. Indeed, we are in a rudderless ship in the middle of a sea storm”, he said.

Comrade Emelieze added, “Under this same government, schoolchildren were kidnapped at Dapchi in February 2018. As if that was not enough, we had the Kankara’s schoolchildren mass abduction in December 2020, and, then, the Kagara’s abduction in February 2021 and, to the latest Jangebe abduction in same February. What these conotes is that, Nigeria is without leadership which is why, the Nigerian people must unite and demand for the sack of the president and his service chiefs by passing a vote of no confidence on them.

“One would have expected the Buhari’s government to intensify efforts to get a grip on security and, to also restore trust in key governmental institutions. But the President will continue to prove to the larger populace that he is incapable. This is enough for the representatives of the people to push for the impeachment of the president as he has proven to be incapable of handling the multidimensional crises we are facing as a people.”