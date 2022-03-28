Nigeria needs $100 in 5 years to bridge infrastructure gap – ICRC

The Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC) has disclosed that Nigeria needs $100 billion over the next five years to bridge its infrastructure gap.

This was revealed when the Acting Director General of ICRC, Michael Ohiani received a delegation from the Nigerian Shippers’ Council led by the Council’s Executive Secretary, Mr. Emmanuel Jime Tuesday in Abuja.

According to a statement by Acting Head Media and Publicity ICRC, Manji Yarling, most of the funds would come from the private sector.

He noted that the lack of funds had made it imperative for private sector to get involved in infrastructure development.

“If you look at the energy sector for instance, $1 trillion which represents 33 per cent of the entire outlook will come from the private sector.

“Interestingly, if we look at the transport sector, 25% of the required investment with represents about $775 billion will come from the private sector.

“There are clear infrastructure deficit which remains a big challenge and underscores the fact that we need to aggressively work on up scaling our infrastructure assets.

“We have a funding deficit of about $23 billion per annum which will translate for instance in the next five years to about $100 billion – it is either we go through the national budget or we focus on the private sector as a means of raising funds,” the ICRC said, in a presentation to the Shippers Council top management,” he said.

Speaking earlier, Ohiani Ohiani, stressed the need to utilise public private partnership arrangement in bridging the huge infrastructure gap facing the country.

He said that to address these challenges, the Federal Ministry of Transportation through the Nigerian Shippers’ Council was developing Inland Container Ports and Vehicle Transit Areas using the PPP model.

“The PPP model remains the best funding option for the development of these projects under which the private sector provides the funds and runs the project while the federal government provides the regulatory framework,” he said.

He said that in deploying the PPP projects, that the government should make it mandatory for trucks and other articulated vehicles to make a compulsory stop at the vehicle transit areas after traveling for a period of time not exceeding six hours.

On his part, the Executive Secretary of the Shippers’ Council, Emmanuel Jime, commended the ICRC for granting the Council the opportunity to interface.

He said that from the presentations and comments, the Council was in agreement with everything that the ICRC had said in terms of bridging the infrastructure gaps through PPPs.

“Every single thing that you have said to us and what we have received are essentially what we are also in agreement with and we believe that one of the greatest development challenges in our time is infrastructure deficit,” he said.