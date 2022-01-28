‘Nigeria needs a president that’ll allocate 30% budget to education like Bello’

The executive chairman, Kogi State Science Technical Education and Teaching Service Commission (STETSCOM), Mrs. Cecilia Cook, has said “Nigeria needs a leader with capacity like Governor Yahaya Bello that will provide 30 per cent budgetary allocation to the education sector as is being done in the state.”

Mrs. Cook stated this Friday in Lokoja while speaking with newsmen on the second anniversary of Governor Bello’s second tenure.

According to her, the country needs a youth that has passion to provide Security of lives and property to Nigerians.

“In Kogi state, for the first time, our budget for the education sector is 30% of the entire money meant for 2022. This is unprecedented, the first of its kind in the history of our state and Nigeria as a whole. I think we need someone like Governor Yahaya Bello to lead Nigeria in the next political dispensation,” she said.

She noted that the state had witnessed significant improvement in external examinations in 2021, adding that reports from the state office of the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) indicated that the results of the last SSCE examinations “are the best in the history of the state.”

“We have never had it good in the history of WAEC SSCE examinations in the state as the report of the just-concluded examinations indicate that there’re no poor results including examination malpractices in all the public and private secondary schools in the state.”