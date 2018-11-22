Nigeria needs innovative leaders, says Ezekwesili

She lamented the desperation of some presidential candidates to be in power, saying, “Some of them have been showcasing empty manifestos and policy documents that are not in terms and in reality with modern day Nigeria.”

Ezekwesili added, “We need a creative leader with innovative ideas to move Nigeria forward. We are tired of manifestos that cannot take us anywhere. 2019 election should be about who will add value to Nigeria and bring development. We cannot trust those that have failed us in the past.”

According to her, these politicians are already sponsoring and attending book publications that will help shore up their battered reputation and deceive Nigerians into voting them into power.

In a press statement from her campaign office, HOPE 2019, Thursday in Abuja, the ACPN presidential candidate advised Nigerians not to be deceived by “empty promises” ahead of the 2019 presidential elections.

The statement read, “Your concern should rather be on how to elect a president who thinks globally and acts locally. Nigerians need a president who understands how to create millions of job opportunities via Blockchain technology and the Internet of Things (IoT).

“You need a president who understands the importance of cloud technology and Big Data in Nigeria’s business environment. The plan should be detailed towards electing a president who will maximise the power of Artificial Intelligence while ensuring that our youths do not lose their jobs to the AI technology.