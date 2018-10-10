Nigeria needs leader with understanding of economics – Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, yesterday canvassed for a President with a very sound understanding of the dynamics of the economy, saying that is what the nation requires to make a breakthrough.

This, according to him, was what a former German Chancellor , the late Helmut Schmidt , who was one of his international friends , told him in a discussion about African countries.

Obasanjo spoke as the chairman of this year’s edition of Foursquare Gospel Church annual public lecture , held at the church’ s national headquarters in Yaba, Lagos state.

The lecture themed; “The trying triangle of economy, faith and politics – Looking through the eye of the needle,” was delivered by the Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto , Rev . Fr . Matthew Kukah.

Speaking on the theme, the former leader contended that there was no way a President with a poor knowledge of the economy could meet the needs of the citizens, stressing that even Jesus Christ understood economy .

He posited that even if Kukah was right in his description of politics as a game, politics must be the most serious game created by man.

The former leader also concurred with the cleric that even Jesus Christ, had a good knowledge of the economy.

