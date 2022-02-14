Nigeria needs ‘live-and-let-live’ politician like late Alao- Akala – Prof Olaopa





A professor of Public Administration, National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru, Jos, Prof Tunji Olaopa, Monday, said Nigeria needed live -and-let-live politics devoid of bitterness for the growth of the nation’s democracy.

Prof Olaopa stated this while delivering a lecture entitled: “Otunba Christopher Adebayo Alao-Akala: The Lifetime of a Humane Politician” at the day of tributes organized by the Oyo state political class in collaboration with the Oyo state government in Ibadan.

The retired federal permanent secretary emphasized the Alao-Akala’s legacies which among a others manifested in the politics of the late standing him out as one of the great politicians Nigeria ever produced.

He pointed out that the legacies “if given live, would in time inspire trans-ethnic consciousness and solidarity that would harness Nigeria’s complex diversity towards resetting Nigeria’s journey to its destined future.

Lauding the organisers of the occasion, Prof Olaopa said, “It is significant that this alliance is convoked in honour of Otunba Alao-Akala”, adding, “this being a solid testament to one defining feature of his live-and-let-live politics, devoid of bitterness, amongst a host of other legacies of his political statesmanship”.

“I like to surmise that this is a dimension in statecraft which if given live, would in time inspire trans-ethnic consciousness and solidarity that is critical to harnessing Nigeria’s complex diversity as political capital to catalyse dynamics towards resetting Nigeria’s journey to its destined future”, he said.

Prof Olaopa added, ” that this lecture is coming posthumous is really sad. And this is because I believe we should celebrate those who have contributed indelibly to our understanding of our humanity and our politics while they are still alive.”

“I am however gratified that we could gather to celebrate this eminent and unique politician of our time whose lifetime made an indelible mark on what politics ought to mean for those who are still around us and for the stewardship that we hold on behalf of the people”

Speaking, chairman of the day of tributes planing committee, Dr. Wale Ohu, said the late Alao-Akala meant different things to different people, saying, “he is a man with large heart.”