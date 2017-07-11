Nigeria needs N3trn for infrastructure defi cit- NIQS president

Th e President of Nigerian Institute of Quantity Surveyors (NIQS), Mercy Iyortyer, has stated that the federal government would require as much as N3 trillion yearly to meet the huge infrastructure defi cit in the country. Speaking at a two-day workshop on fi nance and development of capital projects in Lagos, she said though the demand for construction is high, poor funding has had adverse eff ect on the demand is construction projects.

“Traditionally, the Nigerian gov- ernment at all levels have fi nanced the construction of infrastructure projects such as roads, bridges, power plants, airports, railways, ports and the like from their fi scal budgets, with little or no support from the private sector.’’ “Infrastructure defi cit will be recorded in Nigeria’s history as one of its most urgent concerns and her ability to deal with this challenge will no doubt defi ne her future economic trajectory,” she said noting that it was important for government to project fi nance op- tions as a way to develop Nigeria’s infrastructure projects.

“Th is approach of project fi nancing is unsustainable given the present economic pressures. Th ere is the need for the private sector to become involved in the creation of fi nancing solutions to develop Nigeria’s frail infrastructure. “Considering the fact that Nigerian commercial banks are majorly shortterm lenders and not suitable for long term investment projects, it is crucial that alternative sources of investments with larger and more patient pools of capital are incentivized to participate in infrastructure fi nancing,” she said. According to her, Nigeria needs to take steps to acquire expertise in capital project fi nance and development, stressing that set of core skills and competencies have to be broadened signifi – cantly