Nigeria needs only 10 freight forwarders – Bello

The Executive Secretary/CEO of Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC), Hassan Bello, has lamented the proliferation of quacks and lack of professionalism in the freight forwarding industry, saying that the country needs only “like 10 freight forwarders and they must be capitalized”.

Bello, who stated this while speaking with journalists in Abuja last week, said the business of freight forwarding must be restructured with a view to reducing the numbers to about 10 companies, with adequate professionalism and consolidation.

“Working with freight forwarders has exposed us to very many important things. They are vital to ports operations, also truckers. But freight forwarding must be professionalized and consolidated.

“There are so many people in freight forwarding. One container can have up to 20 people following it. What for. So we have to reform that very important profession. Many of them are very focused but we have told them that they must be reform. You must reform or you are shipped out. There must be consolidation. They have to come together. We need like 10 freight forwarders and they must be capitalized,” he said.

Recall that the Federal Government established the Council for Freight Forwarding in Nigeria (CRFFN) to regulate and sanitise freight forwarding practice and regulate freight forwarders. The council is charged with, amongst other responsibilities, regulating and controlling the practice of freight forwarding in Nigeria, and promoting the highest standards of competence, practice and conduct among members of the profession.

It has, however, been unable to deliver on its mandate since establishment in 2007.