Nigeria needs peace, national cohesion to solve national issues- Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said Nigeria needs national cohesion to sustain peace and unity in the country as he praised the never-say-die attitude of Nigerians.

The vice president made the remark at the Unveiling of the 2021 Nigeria Social Cohesion Survey Report organised by the African Polling Institute (API), supported by Ford Foundation, Thursday in Abuja.

According to Osinbajo, for the nation to sustain peace and national cohesion, Nigerians need to address their differences, noting that concerted efforts must be made to strengthen the nation’s institutions in other to solve discrimination at all levels in the country.

He said the unveiling of the 2021 Nigeria Social Cohesion Survey would be of benefit to Nigerians.

In his welcome address, Executive Director of African Polling Institute, Professor Bell Ihua, gave an overview of the theme of the event while stating the importance of research, which would put issues in proper perspectives.