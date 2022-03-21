Nigeria needs proper training, funding of agric for economic growth – Folarin

The senator representing Oyo Central senatorial district and Chairman, Senate Committee on Local Content, Senator Teslim Folarin, has hinted that Nigeria needed proper training and funding of the agricultural sector for economic prosperity.

Senator Folarin dropped this hint in Ibadan at the weekend while speaking at the closing ceremony of a 3-day empowerment training tagged Provision and Adoption of Post-Harvest Techniques for Rural Farmers organized in conjunction with the National Biotechnology Development Agency (NABDA).

The Chairman Senate Committee on local content emphasized Nigeria’s journey to economic prosperity can only be accomplished through proper training and funding of the agricultural sector, adding that

farming remained one of the major drivers of Nigeria economy.

According to Senator Folarin, the empowerment programme was facilitated to ensure that his constituents were not denied the knowledge of modern and innovative farming techniques that would improve their efficiency.

“I am delighted that all of you are willing to contribute to the nation’s food security. I have no doubt that this training has equipped you with the needed skills that will launch you into sustainable large scale farming through quality preservative measures”, he said.

The lawmaker added, ” apart from the provision of raw materials for industrial use, agriculture remains one of the biggest sources of employment globally. So, I must ensure that my people are not restricted to traditional farming practices.”

“I want the skills garnered in this training to translate to increased profit and productivity. After 6 months, I will embark on the evaluation of all participants of this programme, and I promise everyone that makes good use of the training an additional cash grant of 200,000 naira each to further improve their proficiency and economic status”.

He then tasked the participants comprising of 500 farmers drawn from Ibadan and Ogbomoso zones of Oyo Central senatorial district to make good use of the training which would provide them with training on modern post-harvest techniques for grading, storage and transportation of farm produce to desired locations to improve on their expertise and make good use of the training opportunity.