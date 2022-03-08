Nigeria needs right policies, implementation to move forward – Obasanjo

The former President of Nigeria, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, Tuesday, said the country needs leaders that could make right policies and ensure their full implementation for good of the people.

Obasanjo, who gave the advice at the maiden symposium of Emeka Anyaoku Institute for International Studies and Diplomacy held at Nnamdi Azikiwe University Awka, Anambra State, explained that with good policies Nigeria would build a nation worthy of emulation.

The former President, who spoke on the theme of the symposium, ” Nigeria in the comity of Nations”, also hailed Governor Willie Obiano for his ‘legacy projects’, adding that posterity would judge the governor for making Anambra the light of the nation.

Also speaking, Governor Willie Obiano, posited that the maiden symposium of the institute and lecture would go a long way to imortalize Chief Emeka Anyaoku, a former Secretary to the Commonwealth, for his contributions to the growth of the nation and expand the horizon of students educationally.

Earlier, the Vice Chancellor, Nnamdi Azikiwe University Awka, Professor Charles Esimone, stressed that the lecture signals their firm commitment to redouble efforts to make the institute fully functional, and impacted positively on the lives of students and Nigerians.

Professor Esimone also explained that Emeka Anyaoku Institute for International Studies and Diplomacy was launched in 2017 with the mission to foster the learning of diplomacy and the promotion of international peace.