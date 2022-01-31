Nigeria needs to diversify economy from oil to agric – Balogun

The Senator representing Oyo South Senatorial District, Senator Kola Balogun Monday advocated immediate diversification of Nigeria economy to agriculture.

Senator Balogun made the call in Ibadan while speaking with journalists at a training workshop organised for 1,300 women and youth in his constituency as part of his empowerment programme.

He stated that there is the need to make agriculture the backbone on the nation’s economy considering the dwindling in the petroleum sector which is no longer realistic.

Senator Balogun said with agriculture as the backbone, Nigeria economy stands the chance of picking up as well as standing the challenges ahead.

He stated that it necessitated the focusing of his empowerment on the agricultural sector in conjunction with the Institute of Agricultural Research and Training, (IAR&T), Moor Plantation Ibadan, for the training of beneficiaries.

Senator Balogun added that with the adequate training from experts from the IAR&T the beneficiaries will be in a better position to utilise their training in the various agricultural sector in becoming self sustaining rather than looking for a white collar job. which is nowhere.

Speaking while declaring the workshop open, Senator Balogun urged Nigerians to continue praying for their leaders in their quest to be a good leader and move the country forward.

Specifically, Senator Balogun asked the people of Oyo state to pray for Governor Seyi Makinde for the good leadership the governor has been providing, saying, “God loves.

Oyo so much by giving us Governor Makinde. It is glaring that Governor Makinde is the best so far for Oyo state.”

He pointed out that his empowerment programme was not to rival the laudable programmes of Governor Makinde but support the governor in the provision of better welfare for the people of Oyo state.

Speaking on behalf of the Executive Director of IAR&T , Prof Veronica Obatolu, the deputy director of the institute, Dr Jelili Olaide Saka, said the institute is at all times ready to train Nigerians in the field of agriculture so as to boost food production.