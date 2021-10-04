Nigeria needs urgent restructuring – Akeredolu

As a result of misunderstanding, high rate of criminality and security challenges in the polity, Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo state Sunday called for urgent restructuring of the country in the best interest of all.

Speaking o in Akure, Ondo state capital, during the commemoration anniversary of the 61st anniversary of the country, Akeredolu said the current system adopted in the county does not encourage ingenuity and noted that it is time for all patriots to unite and speak with one voice.

He added that the current system in the country does not take into account the diverse status of the people, adding that the country faces serious challenges bordering on redefinition.

“It has become imperative that the current structure be tinkered with fundamentally. It is no longer sustainable,” Governor Akeredolu posited.

A statement signed by his chief press secretary, Richard Olatunde, said the gesture by the governor to grant pardon to sine inmates was in commemoration of this year’s Independence Anniversary.

The statement reads in part: “In exercise of the powers conferred on him by paragraph (d) of sub-section (1) of Section 212 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 as Amended, Ondo state governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, has granted state pardon to 18 convicted inmates.

“The governor also committed to life imprisonment 26 other inmates who were condemned to death by the various courts in the state.’’

