Nigeria needs women to thrive in politics – Dr Mayram





The President National Union of Road Transport Workers Wives Association, Dr. Maryam Jummai Bello Yasin, has called on women to be more active in the political affairs of the nation.

She beckoned on them to be more active in politics come 2023.

She made the call at the launch and presentation of 1st unwavering commitment to Africa and success lady ambassador award 2021, an event organized by Salvage Africa Advocacy Initiative, held at the international conference centre (ICC) Abuja.

Speaking to Blueprint during the event, she said women were the backbone of every successful home and if the country must go forward, then women must be involved in running the affairs of the country.

Dr. Maryam stated that indeed all women has a marital responsibility to play at home in term of handling the kitchen, house chores and the entire household but she emphasized that women are strong and brave enough to combine both marital and political duties effectively.

She thereby urged women not to relent in their political aspirations, stressing that every institution managed by a woman has in recent years produced positive results.

“She then appeal to the government to give women more chance towards running and managing the affairs of the country by educating and empowering them because no nation can thrive without the involvement of women in her political era, ‘she maintained.

“Women knows how to manage the home and when we are given the chance to manage the affairs in the nation, I can only guarantee you of positive results”. Dr. Mayram who is also the president and founder of Passionate Heart Empowerment Foundation, Nigeria.

She has changed lots of lives positively and has contributed immensely to the empowerment of many women and widows all round the country.

