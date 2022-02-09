Nigeria not about to disintegrate – Ezeife

Former Governor of Anambra state, Dr. Chukwuemeka Ezeife, has expressed optimism that Nigeria is not about to disintegrate despite the numerous challenges bedeviling the country.

Ezeife, said this Wednesday when a presidential aspirant and President of Kaftan TV, Prince Adewale Adebayo paid him a condolence visit over the death of his wife, Mrs Njideka Ezeife.

The late Mrs Ezeife was the Anambra state first lady from January, 1992 to November, 1993, when her husband was the state governor.

Speaking to the visitors, Ezeife noted that “it is not over for Nigeria but Nigerians have to go back to God in prayer to restore His plan for the country”, adding that the people should be ready for a new Nigeria.

According to him, “We have a gem of a country; God gave us more than he gave any other country, no country have what we have, the men and some of the women in Nigeria’s politics messed up God’s design for unequal greatness, for a superpower among nations. Man messed up the design but can the will of man dominate the will of God? So, be ready to receive a new Nigeria.



“With you, the younger ones, I am very happy, the problem is that our political leaders do not have conscience, conscience is dead in Nigerian politicians and that is the problem. We have to pray to God to resurrect conscience in Nigeria.

“If we have conscience, we can bring back Nigeria, we can still be a superpower and we can make all Africans and black people respected and have dignity because our failure is the failure of all blacks. It is not over, Nigeria is not about to disintegrate but we have to go back to God and pray that he restores his plan for Nigeria”, he said.

He thanked Prince Adewale Adebayo and his entourage for condoling with him, adding that, “because of the way you talked, I am very condoled. May God bless you”.

Earlier, Prince Adebayo said the visit was to express their deep sympathy and condolence to the family, noting that although they will normally come to him for wisdom, but even the strongest of men need to be comforted when they are bereaved.