Nigeria not gaining anything from soaring oil prices – Sylva

The Minister of State for Petroleum, Timipre Sylva has said Nigeria was not gaining anything from the soaring prices, noting that Nigeria’s comfort zone in terms of oil prices was between $70 and $80 per barrel.

Subsidy payments, pipeline shutdowns continues to deprive Nigeria the benefits of high crude oil prices as the country depends largely on importation of refined products for its domestic needs.

Sylva who disclosed this recently after the price of crude crosses $100 per barrel following the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, world’s second largest oil producer, said $100 per barrel is not sustainable for Nigeria.

On Thursday, the global oil benchmark, Brent crude, rose over 5 percent to trade at $102.27 a barrel with escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

“I’m hopeful the prices will move around, maybe $80, maybe $70. We are hoping it will come down to somewhere around $70 to $80, which will be sustainable for us by the end of the year,” he said.

Last year, Nigeria agreed to voluntarily cut its daily crude oil production by 939,000 barrels between January and March after a meeting with the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies.

Sylva said the inability of Nigeria to activate the oil wells it shut down when OPEC instructed producing countries to cut production as well as the lack of investment in the upstream sector is affecting the country’s ability to increase production.

He said Nigeria is losing at least 300,000 bpd due to capacity challenge.

According to the minister, a lot of additional investments would be needed to ramp up production, but he lamented that foreign funding was drying fizzling out for the industry.

On supply of gas to Europe, Sylva said he was not aware of discussions with the United States for Nigeria to increase the supply of gas to Europe amid Russia and Ukraine tensions.

He said the country intended to begin supply to the continent through Algeria and Morocco in the near term.