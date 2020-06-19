Nigeria now polio-free, says FG

‘…Battle shifts to Covid-19 war’

The Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, on Friday said the African Regional Certification Committee (ARCC) has declared Nigeria polio-free.

Ehanire stated this while celebrating the declaration at the headquarters of National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA).

He said, “It has been three years of struggle to keep polio away from Nigeria. Finally we are polio-free. We all worked very hard for it. President Muhammadu Buhari is also excited. He appreciates your support. He is grateful to donors, traditional rulers, past and present leaders of NPHCDA.

“We have defeated polio-Covid-19 is the next enemy we must defeat. We shall channel our effort to battle coronavirus.”

In his remarks, the CEO/DG of NPHCDA, Dr. Faisal Shuaib, said a formal certificate to that effect would soon be awarded to President Buhari, adding that the energy health authorities and Nigerians devoted to fight and defeat Ebola and polio would now be channelled to fight coronavirus.

“What we used to eradicate Ebola was used to fight polio and the next is coronavirus,” he said.

Faisal, however, warned that being declared polio-free “does not mean that the work of the health authority is over,” adding that “there are some countries still battling polio and they may import it to Nigeria if care is not taken.”

According to him, Nigeria will continue to carry out campaign in security risk states and others on the need for vaccination against polio.

“The vaccination is to protect all Nigerians. The federal government has committed enough resources to buy vaccine and ensure they are taken to the most remote areas.

“That does not mean that we don’t need support of partners, but the federal government has taken responsibility to ensure there is no resurgence of polio in the country.”

Related

No tags for this post.