Nigeria now self-sufficient on barite production – Minister 

The federal government said Thursday that the country has attained self-sufficiency in barite production and would no longer need to import the mineral from October this year.

Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Mr Olamilekan Adegbite, said this at the special weekly ministerial briefing organised by the Presidential Communications Team.

He said the Muhammadu Buhari-led administration is doing everything within its powers to upgrade the mining sector.

“Barite is a mineral that is used in the oil and gas industry. Nigeria imports about $300 million worth of barite every year from Morocco and so when we came into office in 2019, we set up a body and said we must have made in Nigeria barite, to save us that kind of money and also possibly to export barite.

“Thank God, in October last year, we were able to launch made in Nigeria barite; only produced in Nigeria up to industrial standard and it meets international standards and is measured by the American Petroleum Institute (API).

“Since it meets all international standards, nobody has to import barite into Nigeria again form October last year and that system is still in place and there will be one transparent platform, where you put in your request form the miners to the processors and people who will bag it, everything is online.

“We are now sufficient in barite production and we can now export to places like Ghana and South Africa, where they don’t have barite and they also do exploration. At least we are closer to them than Morocco,” he said.

On the long awaited completion of Ajaokuta Steel Company, the minister said there is the likelihood that the present administration would not be able to complete the project in 2022 as promised.

He said the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and the current Russia-Ukraine war affect the project on several fronts.

“The federal government had, before the pandemic, successfully convinced Russia to complete the steel facility but could not proceed with the negotiations due to what he called force-majeure brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The deal with Russia involved a $2 million fee for technical audit required to ascertain the state of the facility before works would begin, President Buhari graciously approved that money and we made frantic efforts to continue the negotiations with Russia after the lockdown, but progress was stalled again due to the current conflict between Russia and Ukraine,” he said.

The minister said the federal government would initiate irreversible processes to ensure the resumption and eventual completion of the steel facility beyond the Buhari administration.