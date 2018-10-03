Nigeria on the cliff, needs visionary leader like me – Tambuwal

Governor of Sokoto State and Peoples Democeatic Party (PDP) presidential hopeful, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, has declared that immediate steps must be taken to set the country on the path of development, following what he described as the abysmal performance of the All Progressive s Congress (APC)-led federal government. Also, Tambuwal said that Nigeria requires a leadership that has the capacity to unite the country introduce fresh ideas in leadership and enhance the development of the nation. Speaking during a consultative visit to Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, the immediate past Speaker of the House of Representatives, lamented that Nigeria is presently hanging on a cliff because of the failure of the Buhari administration. “We should be able to bring back our country from the brink. As it is today, this country is on a cliff and there is a need for us to pull it back. “We are all aware that this country has never been this divided. This country has never been this polarized. “There is a need for us, not only to have a 21st leadership, but a leadership that is Pan-Nigeria. We need a leadership that understands the complexities of this country”, he said. He said the experiences he has garnered as a former Speaker of the House of Representatives and the incumbent Sokoto State Governor have equipped him to offer Nigeria the right leadership it requires. Therefore, Tambuwal urged PDP members to nominate him to fly the party’s flag during the 2019 presidential election, pointing out that he has the capacity to lead the party to victory. According to him, when eventually elected he will would work with all stakeholders to review the constitution of the country to accommodate the aspirations of different sections of the country. Speaking on security, he said would deploy security and fresh ideas to improve the security of the nation. Responding, Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, advised all presidential aspirants to conduct themselves in a manner that would advance the interest of the PDP. “Tell Nigerians what you want to do for them. Sell yourself. Do not be desperate. If it is God’s will, nobody can stop you”, he said and advised them to support whoever emerges as the party flag bearer in the interest of the party Wike said Tambuwal is one of the presidential aspirants with the capacity to lead and revive the country, and called for a review of the revenue sharing formula of the country, stressing that without the review states would not be able to pay the new minimum wag

