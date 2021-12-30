Nigeria, one of least safe, clean countries globally – Experts

Safety and security experts have described Nigeria as one of the least safe and clean countries of the world.

The Ogun state chairperson of Occupational Safety and Health Association (OSHA) UK-Nigeria region, Peace Onuiri, stated this during a press conference in Abeokuta, Thursday.

Peace hinged her assertion on the World Safety Index Report of 2020 indicated by the Environmental Performance Index which put the country in 151 out of the 180 countries of the world, adding that Nigeria also faired 187 out of the 191 countries of the world by the World Health Organisation in the overall health system performance.

This challenge, according to Peace poses significant human, social and economic costs to the individuals affected, organisations and the nation as a whole, saying that several avoidable accidents, diseases, and fatalities as a result of a lack of safety awareness and low compliance with the stipulated health, safety, security and environmental standards and best practices are recorded in the country.

“We are here today to emphasize on safety, which is our fundamental human needs, under the auspices of OSH Association UK-Nigeria region, which started operations in Nigeria for about a decade now with a vision to make occupational safety and health management an integral part of every sector.





“According to the National Safety and Advocacy Project (2021-2023), the reality about the health and safety of Africans is still a messy state.

“Given the above, it is a strong call for partnership and synergy with concerned government institutions and private organisation to support the movement of the OSHAssociation National Safety Advocacy Project to revive the Health, Safety, Security and Environmental status of Nigeria before the international community”, she added

She however lauded the Ogun state governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun in ensuring safety and security of lives with the creation of the road safety advisory committee, ready to enforce speed limit and other regulations.

“We seek collaboration of other agencies in the state such as the Civil Defense, Fire Service, Immigration, Customs, So-Safe Corps, Amotekun, PCRC, VIO, State Ministries, Community leaders, All Universities and Educational Institutions to join hand in partnership for safety in Ogun State and South West,” she stated.

Meanwhile, the Region Administrator of the Association, Engr. Emmanuel Uwalaka, in his goodwill message called on relevant agencies and private organization in Ogun state to cooperate with the newly appointed Chairman of the Association in the state, Peace Onuiri, to ensure proactive extra safety measures in all sectors in the state, especially the critical industries.

Represented by Akinola Olumuyiwa, the administrator stated that considering the recent fire explosion and various fatal incidents in the state, safety measures should be uphold, saying that some of the tragic incidents in the state are avoidable if the necessary checks and controls are in place.

Also speaking, one of the directors of the association and former Local Government chairman of Odogbolu local government area of Ogun state, Prince Olawale Shittu, called on governments at all levels to ensure necessary measures are put in place to check all avoidable safety breaches in the country.

The state patron of the association, Chief Dosunmu Adetola, in his remarks called on the youth to get involved in the security and safety of the country, saying that safety of lives and properties begins with every citizens.

