Nigeria partners Ukraine on space exploration

The Federal government is to partner Ukraine on space exploration to help the country build strong economy and create jobs.

The Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu stated this when space experts from Ukraine paid him a working visit at his office on Tuesday in Abuja.

According to Onu, Space has a lot to do with Defence, Health, Communication, education and virtually every area of the economy, adding that working with Ukraine will strengthen the relationship between the two countries.

Earlier, the Leader of the delegation Dr. Alexander Kushnarow had said that their Organization has produced 70 different types of satellite and intended setting up set up Center for the production of satellites in Abuja.

According to Kushnarow, their main area of activities includes launch vehicle and defense rocketry system adding that they will also consider potential cooperation in remote sensing which include high resolution satellites.

Memorandum of understanding (MOU) for peaceful space exploration will be signed at the end the discussion between the representatives of both countries.

