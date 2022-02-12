Nigeria passing through difficult times – Tinubu

The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and Presidential aspirant of the party, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has declared that the country is presently passing through it’s most difficult times.

Tinubu stated this Saturday, while on a courtesy visit to the Paramount ruler of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo, at his Ake palace, in Abeokuta.

The presidential hopeful who was seeking royal blessings towards his Presidential ambition in 2023 had earlier visited the Awujale of Ijebuland, HRM Sikiru Adetona, in Ijebu Ode.

Speaking with newsmen after the visits, Tinubu noted that despite the challenges facing the country, it will come out of it strong, saying he has the capacity to turn things around if elected.

“My message to all Nigerians is that there will always be difficult times and times for joy. We are navigating Nigeria through a very difficult and weeping period.

“We will survive it and we will be happy. We will hold on to the hope that Nigeria will be united, prosperous and sufficient in benefits for the people. We will make Nigeria happy.

“I have told the President I want to vie for president. I told him I want to step into his shoes and I don’t want to step on his toes.

“I have come to seek for prayers because I want to be President. I seek fatherly permission, to seek the candidature of our party, not just the party, but to rule Nigeria,” he stressed.

The Alake and Paramount ruler of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo, however prayed for him, and the success of the general elections.