Nigeria players’ union to immortalise Okwaraji

National Association of Nigeria Professional Footballer ( NANPF), has revealed plans to immortalise late Super Eagles star Samuel Okwaraji who slumped and died 31 years ago, August 12, 1989, while playing for Nigeria in a World Cup qualifying game against Angola in Lagos.

Plans to keep the memories of the mercurial midfielder evergreen in the minds of soccer loving Nigerians were disclosed Wednesday by NANPF’s President, Tijani Babangida, MON, in a chat with journalists.

Babangida revealed that the union have concluded plans to reactivate the Sam Okwaraji National U15 football tournament, as well as a memorial lecture. The union also plan to establish vocational training in honour of the late iconic player.

” The death of Sam Okwaraji should be seen as a celebration of life. A lesson to every patriotic Nigerian. We (NANPF), are indeed, proud of the legacy of late Okwaraji. And we are bent on doing everything good and possible to immortalise him, ” the former Super Eagles and Ajax Amsterdam star said.

” Modalities are on ground to activate the Sam Okwaraji Football and Vocational Training Centre in South East, Nigeria. Much more, we shall also organise the Sam Okwaraji National U15 Football Tournament. All these and more are some of the plans we have in place to celebrate this great Nigerian,” Babangida assured.