Nigeria players’ union unite after 15-year split





After 15 years of infighting the two factions of the country’s players’ union has agreed to sheathe their swords and unite for the betterment of the game in the country.

The peace meeting was convened by Tajudeen Ajide, the executive chairman of Surulere Local Government Area also a former footballer, while Felix Owolabi (MON) presided over the peace meeting held in Lagos.

Harrison Jalla who is the leader of the National Association of Nigeria Footballer (NANF) announced the reconciliation of the factions over the weekend with Austin Popo the leader of the other faction in attendance.

Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) who thought they could divide and rule the players’ union in Nigeria forever for their selfish interest should now bow their head in shame,” said Jalla in a statement.



“July 17, 2020, was an historic for all Nigeria footballers current and retired. The two factions of the players Associations deliberately pitched together by the NFF for over 15 years buried their hatchet and vowed to come together as a united family.”

Subsequently, a joint committee has been instituted to marshal out a road map going forward.

Jalla also announced he will soon step down as NANF as part of the reconciliation.

“I will soon gracefully bow out as president of NANF. Nigerians will soon see a new set of vibrant kids on the block who will drive the vision in which we are founding fathers,” he said.



Some of the former stars in attendance were Waidi Akanni, Tajudeen Disu, Mutiu Adepoju, Tijani Babangida, Ikechukwu Enwezor, Austin Popo, Jumbo Awala, Wasiu Ipaye, Clement Temile, Joshua Kator, Edema Fuludu, Gani Akanni, Dahiru Sadi, David Aigbovo, Princewill Gbogbodu, Akeem Busari, Emmanuel Babayaro and Peter Nieketen