Nigeria poised to phase out use of ozone depleting substances – FG

The Minister of State for Environment, Hon. Ibrahim usman Jibrin has assured that with financial and technical assistance at its disposal, Nigeria was poised to phase out the use of ozone depleting substances, threatening the globes.

Jibrin made this statement at the 2018 international day for preservation of the Ozone layer in Abuja, with the theme : “keep cool and carry on ” adding that the preservation of the ozone layer and launching of publication on implementation of Montreal protocol’s ozone depleting substances (ODS) phase out programme in Nigeria.

According to Minister, “Nigeria has been part of these global efforts since 1998, when our country signed both treaties and subsequently signed all the related amendments.

“As a party to these treaties and in line with the protocol provisions, Nigeria has continued to receive financial and technical assistance from the multilateral fund (MLF) for the use of ozone depleting substances through capacity building institutional strengthening and conversion to ozone friendly technology and processes in the affected industrial sector.

The Minister observed further: “over the past three decades, the Vienna Convention and its Montreal protocol have spurred 198 nation to work together on phasing out Ozone Depleting Substances (ODS), thus protecting the Ozone layer and preventing large increases in ultraviolet radiation in most parts of the world, for the present and future generations, as well as contributing significantly to global efforts to address climate change.

Earlier in his remark, National Consultant, Public Health and Environment Mr. Edwin Isotu

Edeh said that If we must constantly enjoy our existence on the earth surface, then we must take proactive steps to phase out the use of air conditioning systems, fire protection systems, refrigerators aerosol products.

He urged the relevant environmental and health enforcement, regulatory institutions in Nigeria to galvanise efforts towards the prevention of illegal or unwanted trade in ozone depleting substances.

