Nigeria Police put on hold 9th IG Open Taekwondo C’ship

The Nigeria Police Taekwondo Association has suspended the Ninth Inspector General of Police Open Taekwondo Championship earlier slated to hold this month at the National Stadium, Lagos citing the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic lockdown that has crippled sporting activities in the country.

Chairperson of the Nigeria Police Taekwondo Association, CSP Stella Ebikife, said the move was in line with the safety guidelines announced by the Federal Ministry of Health during the pandemic.

Ebikife encouraged taekwondo athletes to continue limiting their physical social connections, maintaining social distancing, and keeping up with proper hygiene until the NCDC announces the resumption of normal sports operations in the country.