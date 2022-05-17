Nigeria produces less than 10% of it honey demand annual – Expert

An Animal Scientist/Apiculturist, Mr Kingsley Nwaogu, on Friday has raised the concern over the low level of honey production in Nigeria, saying the country annual honey production was less than 40,000 tons (less than 10 per cent) this trend indicated a large business opportunity.

This is even as Nigerian annual honey consumption was 400,000 tons, and global honey production and export generated $2.4 billion in 2017 while Nigeria spent 2 billion dollars annually on honey importation and global demand for honey was projected to exceed 2.8 million tons by 2024.

Nwaogu said this while delivering an online presentation titled: “Organic Bee-Keeping and its Economic Impacts on Journalists Go Organic” platform.

He said the practice of beekeeping could mitigate the effects of Climate Change.

According to him, bee-Keeping ensures maintenance of natural habitat and biodiversity, which is beneficial to the environment and leads to reduction in global warming.

Nwaogu also said that bees had no negative impacts on the environment, adding that its activities on the farm led to increased green plant population.

He said this led to pollinating flowering plants to ensure the production of viable and quality seeds for replanting.

“The green plants absorb the greenhouse gases from the environment without allowing it to deplete the ozone layer to manufacture their food and liberate oxygen to the environment.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

