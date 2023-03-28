Nigeria /Qatar: Returns on investments stands at 34% -Sirika

The Minister of Aviation Hadi Sirika has estimated that the rate of returns on investments in Nigeria is 34% and the highest in the world with a population of over 200 million people.

The Minister called on the need to maintain a sustainable relationship between Nigeria and Qatar, stating that Nigeria is yearning for investments and is also committed to it’s policy of ease of doing business for investors.

Sirika made this statements signed by the Head,Press&Public Affairs, Odutayo Oluseyi during a courtesy visit of the Charge d’Affaires of Qatar, Ahmed Mohammed Y.E Al-Hor to the Ministry on Monday 27th March, 2023 in Abuja.

