Nigeria quits Maritime election over illegalities, disrespect for rule of law

Nigeria quits Martime Organization for West and Central Africa (MOWCA) following disregard for the Rules of Procedure regarding the eligibility of candidates nominated for the position of the Secretary General of the organization describing it as promotion of illegality, disrespect for the rule of law.

This was contained in a statement by the delegation of the Federal Republic of Nigeria at the 8th Bureau of Ministers and 15th General Assembly of MOWCA held on Thursday, July 29, 2021 in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo and signed by the Director, Public Relations , Ministry of Transportation, Eric Ojiekwe.

The statement reads in parts: “It is sad, and most depressing given Nigeria’s ardent and consistent support for MOWCA and its activities, that Nigeria as a nation must take a stand against the promotion of illegality, disrespect for the rule of law and contravention of the Rules regarding election of the Secretary General of MOWCA.

Speaking at the occasion, the Nigeria Team leader of the committee of experts, Barr. (Mrs) Mfon Usoro lauded the Nigerian Ambassador to the Republic of Congo, HE. Amb Omar Suleiman for “being you – always 100% committed to serving Nigeria and your fellow citizens. Your experience in the maritime sector and familiarity with the terrain of diplomacy was self evident”.

It was reported that in the 45 years existence of the organization, for the first time, the position of the Secretary General remained vacant.