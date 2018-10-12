Nigeria Railway chair Abubakar dies

Chairman, Nigeria Railway Company, Engineer Usman Abubakar, has been reported dead.

A family source said Abubakar, a confidant of President Muhammadu Buhari, passed on yesterday’s evening at Nizamiye Hospital, along Airport Road, Jabi, Abuja after a brief illness.

The deceased was a commissioner in both the old Kaduna state as well as the pioneer Commissioner for Works in Katsina state.

Abubakar, who hailed from Sandamu local government of Katsina state, was among the 13 heads of agencies appointed by President Buhari in September 2016.

He was at different times the chairman, Jebba Paper Mills, Daura Tannery and a private company Interlinked Technologies.

