Nigeria rapidly descending into tyranny- ABC Nwosu 

Prof ABC Nwosu, former Minister of Health and a member of the PDP Board of Trustees in this interview says Nigeria is fast descending into tyranny and does not see the current INEC conducting free and fair election come next year. Emeka Nzeh brings excerpts:





What is your impression of the processes that led to the emergence of candidates?



I think the primaries were major in the light of what is happening in the country. My main concern in this country is not just poverty or the minimum the wage or second or the third or fourth Niger bridge, my main concern is that we are descending rapidly into the same period of tyranny that some of us struggled to free ourselves from. I was part of all politicians’ summit in Eko Holiday Inn, I am aware that some of our colleagues got jailed- members of G-34 especially Abubakar Rimi and Sule Lamido in the process of fighting the tyranny of late Gen Sani Abacha.



In those days, our freedom and right were curtailed, there was no democracy. It was God that saved us from that tyranny and I am frightened at the speed with which we are descending into similar tyranny with our eyes open. Three examples will suffice. Court grants bail, gives orders, they are not obeyed, it is not done in a democracy. Two, the Unity Fountain was a beehive, you had all kinds of things; Bring Back Our Chibok Girls- they were sitting out there on a daily basis, they were not molested by security agencies, even the hashtag BBOG was worn by Mitchel Obama, was worn by the Secretary General of the United Nations.



One of the female presidential aspirants now was very active then. She has tried it now and see how they dragged her on the ground! After that, she learnt her lessons. You should now see that there is a basic difference. Go there now, it is police dogs, police armoured cars and a lot of policemen.



The third one is that it is now dangerous to get on the street to protest. You saw even how high ranking members of the PDP were tear-gassed because they tried to express their dissatisfaction with the handling of the Osun election. The Osun thing, by the way, was a disgrace. But during the PDP administration, the opposition could occupy Nigeria.



The major danger that we face is not food on our table, epileptic power supply but the fact that you don’t have your God-given human rights and freedom. They are being curtailed by those you put in charge. If you don’t realise this, you are making a major mistake.



Now to turn to the primaries, everybody saw that the APC had no presidential primaries. In many local governments, it was by acclamation: raising of hands and affirmation. Now, raising of hands has translated into millions of votes. How did they count them? The PDP tried to do that-affirmation of Jonathan, we saw where it left us. This one, it may not lead the way of Jonathan simply because whether you like it or not, that affirmation will be made to be the real thing. Jonathan said it and I believe him, he didn’t want any problem. The opposite now is that the APC will force it down your throat whether you like it or not and since you have lost your basic freedom, it will go.



Compare it with the PDP, there was fire on the mountain before Port Harcourt was accepted. Everybody thought that the PDP will go to Port Harcourt and shatter into numerous pieces. What happened? The PDP cloned the 1998 primaries which conducted a very transparent election where Ekwueme conceded. In 2018, it was as transparent as ever. Those who were expecting governor Wike “to throw bombs” were disappointed. Governor Wike was there with his colleagues laughing but still voted for who he wanted and when the candidate emerged, all of them in unison went there before even the results were declared and embraced the candidate: Atiku Abubakar.



This is the difference between the PDP and the APC. The PDP brought democracy out of Abacha’s regime to Nigeria, maintained it for 16 years and even before the results were announced, peacefully handed it over to the opposition. That is what people with democratic credentials do. I am not going to talk of others because you can see that Imo people will never forgive Anambra people for what happened in their APGA in Imo.



So it is clear for Nigerians to see that there is single party that believes in democracy in Nigeria and bears that name. Authoritarian, tyrannical regimes provide roads and railways, provide you everything, even the most vicious dictatorship do that. The difference is always that rule of law and respect for human rights and dignity remains the principal attributes of a civilized democratic government. Nigeria under the APC government is matching on, descending rapidly into what professor Snider of Yell University calls “the road to un-freedom”.



People generally believe that the difference between PDP and APC is that between six and half a dozen. Apart from Buhari and perhaps Tinubu, the bulk of APC were former members of the PDP. Is it that the former PDP members in the APC have turned a blind eye to the tyranny you speak about?



I am a member of the BoT of the PDP. So everything I will say is seen as partisan. But I am also Prof ABC Nwosu with a soul, not just a body and spirit , a soul that cares for Nigeria . I took school certificate just a year after President Buhari in 1962. I’m not a young man; I went to school when it was “God Save Our Queen” as my anthem, I mean senior secondary school, went to the University of Ibadan, fled to the University of Nigeria because of the crisis. The set before me graduated in 1967 by 9pm because of Biafra. Instead of graduating 1968, I had to wait until 1971 to graduate and in between that, I was a commissioned officer and fought as an officer in the Biafran army. No excuses: I wasn’t conscripted, many of my mates were not conscripted at all, we volunteered. At the end of the war, we dropped our weapons. We were not demobilised; we dropped our weapons, went back to the University of Nigeria.

I became a Commonwealth scholar, came back to teach in Nigeria, became a professor in Nigeria, became a commissioner in Nigeria, became a minister in Nigeria. To me, Biafra was dead once it became clear to me that I was safe in Nigeria and my first son is married to Yoruba, my second daughter is married to Benin. I love being a Nigerian but what am I seeing now? I am now questioning whether really I am wanted in Nigeria by the actions of the APC government. That is dangerous. It hasn’t happened before. When did MOSSOB come? When did IPOB come? These are problems that are being exacerbated by the nonsensical 97.5 per cent policy by against people who have made up their mind that anywhere they find themselves in Nigeria they will give their best and you are labelling them 97 point 5per cent.



You are excluding them from the security. How do you think the people there will feel, both the elite and the commoners? Any minister from the South East who says he is happy in the APC government is deceiving himself and deceiving the government. He knows he’s not, they are our brethren, we see them. But when you have been out in the storm for too long and rain has beaten you for too long and you can’t endure the rain any further, they put you in a shelter, you tend to tolerate the things which the majority of your people will not tolerate. I won’t go beyond that.



With this background because I have a soul and because I desire to be a Nigerian, I don’t want to experience what I experienced in 1966 to 1970 again.



Ndigbo seems divided on who to support between Buhari/Osinbajo and the Atiku/Obi candidacy?



There’s no division. The Igbo People met in Enugu, every Igbo man who was an Igbo man was there. It’s the right of anybody to support whoever he wants. Let the other groups go and summon a meeting in the same Enugu, the venue is available; let them summon it in Onitsha; let them not summon it in Aba because they may not come out safe, let them summon it in Umuahia. We have a saying in Igbo when somebody does not like you, you don’t like that person in return. You even show that person that it is one-one, it’s a draw. You dislike him more than he dislikes you, let him do his worst.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.