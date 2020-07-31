Nigeria ratifies air transport agreement with U.S.



The Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Wednesday ratified the air transport agreement between Nigeria and the United States at its virtual meeting presided over by the President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, told State House correspondents at the end of the meeting that with the ratification, Nigeria will take advantage of the agreement to strengthen economic, social and cultural ties with the US.



He said, “The Aviation Minister presented a memo today (Wednesday) on the approval for ratification of the air transport agreement between the Federal Government of Nigeria and the United States of America.

“The minister sought council’s approval for ratification of the air transport agreement between USA and Nigeria.



“You will recall that both the United States and Nigeria are parties to the Chicago Convention on the 7th of December, 1994. Article 6 of the convention actually urges parties to sign air services agreement with member states to improve social, political, and economic ties.