Nigeria receives 21m Covid-19 doses

Nigeria has so far received over 21 million Covid-19 vaccine doses flown into the country by Emirates SkyCargo as part of the 600 million doses the airline said it distributed to over 80 destinations from 35 locations.



The carrier announced that it has crossed a major milestone in the global distribution of COVID-19 vaccines with 600 million doses flown on its flights.



Emirates Divisional Senior Vice President, Cargo, Nabil Sultan, told reporters that since October 2020, the carrier has transported more than 2.8 million kilograms (2800 tonnes) of COVID-19 vaccines from 35 origins to over 80 destinations.



“Emirates SkyCargo remains committed to the rapid distribution of COVID-19 vaccines to vulnerable communities around the world. When we formulated our COVID-19 distribution strategy in 2020, Emirates SkyCargo prioritised the movement of COVID-19 vaccines through our Dubai hub to developing countries. I’m happy to announce that nearly two thirds of the total vaccines we transported were headed to destinations in Africa, Asia and the Middle East.”

