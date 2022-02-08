Nigeria receives 2m doses of COVID-19 vaccine

Nigeria Monday received a donation of two million doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine from Finland, Greece and Slovenia.

It is believed that the donation is part of a pledge by the European Union to African countries via the COVAX initiative launched by the World Health Organisation in 2020 to distribute vaccines to some of the world’s poorest people.

While receiving the vaccine, the Executive Director of the Nigeria Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Dr. Faisal Shuib said: “I want to sincerely appreciate the European Union for your continued partnership in development. We have no doubt about the commitment of the European Union to the eradication of COVID-19 from Nigeria and the rest of the world. The onus is upon us to make rational and effective use of the vaccines.

“We will be focusing the J&J vaccines at the moment on those who are in the hard-to-reach areas (riverine areas, desert areas and security-compromised areas). This is because the Johnson & Johnson vaccine requires only a single dose for full vaccination. This way our health workers will be able to do what is called a ‘touch and go’ without comprising on their safety.

“I would like to assure our partners, Nigeria is committed to a safe, equitable and effective COVID-19 vaccination program. Let me also mention that the availability of different vaccine brands does not in any way mean that some categories of people are selected for high quality vaccines while others are targeted for low quality vaccines.”

