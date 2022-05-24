Nigeria records 3.11% economic growth in Q1’22 – NBS

In spite of the headwinds bringing global economies to their kneels, the Nigerian economy has been able to record a substantial growth of 3.11 per cent in the last one year (Year-on-Year), according to a report made available yesterday morning by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

But on the short-term basis, the nation’s economy actually contracted by 14.66 per cent,quarter-on-quarter (q/q).

The meaning is that, the Gross DomesticProduct (GDP) grew by 3.11 per cent, between the first quarter of 2021 and the first quarter of 2022.

On the other hand, the GDP contracted by 14.66 per cent between the fourth quarter of 2021 and the first quarter of 2022.

Analysts say, this is possible, because Nigeria has been able to maintain strong growth in the past six quarters on the back of significant expansionary monetary policies by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

A cursory look at the report shows that the non-oil sector drove the growth recorded in the Nigerian economy, largely due to the telecommunication, banking, and agricultural sector.

The first quarter of 2022 growth rate was higher than the 0.51 per cent growth rate recorded in the corresponding period of 2021 by 2.60 per cent points and lower than 3.98 per cent recorded in the fourth quarter of 2021 by 0.88 per cent points.

The oil sector of the Nigerian economy contracted by 26.04 per cent (year-on-year) in the first quarter 2022, indicating a decrease of 23.83 per cent points relative to the rate recorded in the corresponding quarter of 2021.

Nigeria recorded an average daily oil production of 1.49 million barrels per day (mbpd) in the first quarter of 2022, lower than the daily average production of 1.72mbpd recorded in the same quarter of 2021 by 0.23mbpd and lower than the fourth quarter 2021 production volume of 1.50mbpd by 0.01mbpd.

On the other hand, the non-oil sector grew by 6.08 per cent in real terms during the reference quarter (first quarter of 2022). This rate was higher by 5.28 per cent points compared to the rate recorded same quarter of 2021 and 1.34 per cent points higher than the fourth quarter of 2021.

The non-oil sector was driven in the first quarter of 2022 mainly by Information and Communication (Telecommunication); Trade; Financial and Insurance (Financial Institutions); Agriculture (Crop Production); and Manufacturing (Food, Beverage & Tobacco), accounting for positive GDP growth.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

