Nigeria records highest Coronavirus cases; Lagos, Ebonyi numbers soar again

Nigeria on Thursday recorded the highest cases since the pandemic hit the most populous African nation..

Specially, the country recorded 745 new cases of COVID-19.

The latest figure shot the total number of infections in the country to 18,480.

The Nigeria Centre for (NCDC) announced this on Thursday through its official Twitter handle.

NCDC said that the 745 new confirmed cases were from 21 states, with six deaths as at June 18.

The health agency said that no new state reported a case in the last 24 hours.

The NCDC said that reported the highest number of cases with 280 new cases and Oyo was second with 103 new infections.

Amongst others were (72), FCT (60), Imo (46), Edo (34), Delta(33), Rivers(25), Kaduna(23), Ondo(16), Katsina(12), Kano(10), Bauchi(8), Borno(7), Kwara(5), Gombe(4), Sokoto(2), Enugu (2), Yobe(1), Osun(1), Nasarawa(1).

The NCDC said that till date, 18,480  cases have been confirmed; 11,698 active cases; 6,307 cases treated and discharged; 106,006 samples collected and 475 deaths recorded in 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

The NCDC said a sudden loss of taste and smell with fever, headache or runny nose might be COVID-19.

