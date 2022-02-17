Nigeria scores first as Senate passes act establishing multimodal accident investigation agency

Nigeria will score a first in inter modal accident investigation on the African continent if President Muhammadu Buhari assent to a bill for the Act to provide for the establishment of Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB), a multimodal accident investigation agency.

The Senate on Tuesday passed the bill barely a month after the House of Representatives did same.

When assented to by the President, this will see to the transformation of Accident Investigation Bureau, Nigeria (AIB-N) into a multi modal safety Investigation agency adding Rail and Maritime to Aircraft Accident Investigation.

Commissioner and Chief Executive Officer of AIB, Engr. Akin Olateru said: “It is with great pleasure that I send you all hearty Congratulations and announce that our New Bill before the National Assembly has been passed by both the Senate and House of Representatives. We give all the glory to Almighty God. This is a bright new beginning for AIB.”

The establishment of the NSIB will put Nigeria at the top in Africa as regards transportation accident investigation with the country becoming the first to have such agency in the continent and it is happening under the visionary guidance and leadership of the Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika.

According to Olateru, who thanked the Minister of Aviation Senator Sirika for his support, this is a reward of the diligence and commitment of the staff of the agency who he said had been working tirelessly for the success of the exercise.