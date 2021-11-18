Nigeria seeks top spot, plans to increase crude production to 1.7-1.8mbpd

After Nigeria lost its top spot as Africa’s top oil producer to Libya in October, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) plans to return to its position by increasing its production to between 1.7 and 1.8 million barrels per day (mbpd).

Mele Kyari, group managing director of NNPC, said the country’s oil output will rise by the end of 2021.

Data made available by the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), Nigeria’s production declined sharply to 1.35 million barrels per day by 45,000 bpd in October from about 1.40 million bpd in September.

While speaking during an interview with Bloomberg TV, Kyari said oil output would reach 1.8 million barrels a day by December.

He added that it would easily hit 2 million barrels when condensate — a light form of oil — is included in the total.

“It is very obvious that by the close of the year we would get back to the 1.7-1.8 million barrels per day from crude only. As you may be aware, when we mention these figures, I am talking about crude oil only,” Kyari said.

“We do produce condensate and when we combine this, we can easily hit the 2.0 million at the end of the year.

“The fact is very clear, during the COVID-19, we shut down some of these wells and they naturally don’t get back when you want them to and how you want them.

“That is what we are trying to do because we do have some challenges around the facilities and these are being taken care of. There is enormous work and intervention going on that will get us back before the end of the year.”

“Even if we were to move, it probably could be a bit difficult to do that.”

Earlier this month, OPEC+ decided to stick to plans to increase the global oil supply by 400,000 bpd by December.