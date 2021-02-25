Nigeria set for deployment of 5G as Pantami, others allay fears



Nigeria in a matter of months from now, will key into the usage of 5th Generation (5G) Network, having been scientifically confirmed not to be injurious to the security, welfare and health of Nigerians, the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Ali Pantami has said.

Dr Pantami made the assertion Thursday in Abuja while making presentation on Technological Impact of the Network on Nigerian Citizens at an Investigative Public Hearing, organised by Senate Joint Committee on Communications , Science and Technology, ICT, Cybercrimes , Primary Health and Communicable Diseases.



According to the Minister, contrary to insinuations being made against deployment of the Network in Nigeria by some citizens or fears being entertained on possible link with the COVID-19 pandemic , 5G is not in anyway harmful.



He said the required research and testings had been carried out in seven different locations in the country without any adverse effects as earlier insinuated in some quarters.

“On the 19th of September, the process of trial to study the impact of 5G in Nigeria was approved by the Federal Government in some selected places: Abuja, Kano, Lagos, Ibadan, Abeokuta, Calabar and Port Harcourt .



“We did the trials because you can’t just accept a new technology the way it comes, you need to study it.

“As we were studying it, International organizations like World Health Organization ( WHO) , International Telecommunication Union ( ITU) etc , also carried out their research and certified that the Network is not injurious in anyway to the people of the country where it is being operated or affect their infrastructure.

“On 25 of September 2019, we conducted the first trial of 5G in Nigeria. I did the trial personally so if there is any implications in terms of radiation or relationship with COVID-19, I would have been the first victim because I did it. I’m grateful to God, to date I have never contracted the virus.

“We are in the process of policy making. Though we are not yet there where we can deploy 5G now but definitely we are on track towards doing that in a matter of months,” he said.



He added that 4G being used in the country now is more harmful than 5G in terms of intensity of radiation.

“Radiation of microwaves is nineteen times more than that of 5G , radiation of Smart Phones is six times more than that of 5G just as radiation of Air driers is far more harmful than that of 5G being anticipated.

“As for alleged linkage with COVID-19 pandemic, China where the virus started is using 5G and as at today , no single case of COVID-19 in the country . Lesotho is a very good example of a country that had not recorded any case of COVID-19 and yet fully operating on 5G , telecommunication wise,” he stressed.



Virtually all the other stakeholders at the Investigative Public Hearing , like the Executive Vice Chairman of Nigerian Communication Commission , Professor Umar Danbatta , representatives of telecommunication companies etc, aligned with the submissions of the Minister.

But the representative of the National Security Adviser (NSO), Dr Bala Kakandu, called for caution on the deployment of the network.



“The office of NSA to a very large extent , believe in the outcome of researches made so far as regards desirability or otherwise of 5G in the country being not injurious to health of the people , but we need to be cautious by making sure that it will not in anyway facilitate the espionage,” he said

In her remarks, the Chairman of the Committee, Senator Oluremi Tinubu ( APC Lagos Central), said all the submissions made , will really put to rest , all the fears earlier entertained by some Nigerians on deployment of 5G in the country.

She added that the Committee based on aggregate of views expressed by the critical stakeholders at the hearing , will submit report to Senate in that direction.

