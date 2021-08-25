Nigeria set to digitize air accident reports

Nigeria is set to lead the world as plans are on top gear by the Accident Investigation Bureau, Nigeria (AIB-N) to simplify its air accidents information and report in a digitalized graphic form before the end of 2021.

The Commissioner/Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Engr Akin Olateru noted this on Wednesday in Abuja during the 2-day Industry Engagement on the review of accident reports, said Nigeria will be the first in the world to come up with such a format of Accident Investigation reporting system.

According to him, they plan to present their report to the world by using a website noting that it is a better way of getting to the public instead of reading and flipping through over 300 pages.

He said the digitalised and animated format will make it simpler for the elites to read and anybody of interest to go to a particular section rather than flipping through pages.

He explained that the development which is currently going through procurement stages will be ready before the end of the year.

According to Olateru, the project will bring together all relevant agencies of government and private sectors in a platform and reports on investigations and accidents will be accessible to all.

“We will have a platform where all airlines, stakeholders will subscribe and have access to it to train their pilots, engineers including the press to update their information and certify enquiries.

“There will be a normal fee in a way AIB will want to use it has an opportunity to generate idea .

He said the development is part of the theme of the present administration to digitalize and make life easier, relevant and more productive for the entire country.

He said for any institution to progress, they need to invest in research and development adding that they also need to have a feedback system to evaluate and re-evaluate how they do things.

“They also need to check its processes and come up with a better way of doing things to enhance productivity which is what we are doing in AIB,” he said.