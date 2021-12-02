Nigeria should harness more of gas resources to reduce fossil fuels – Shell

The Country Chair of Shell Companies in Nigeria, Mr. Osagie Okunbor has said that it has become necessarily for Nigeria to intensify efforts toward harnessing the 802trillion cubic feet of gas reserves – 202 trillion cubic feet of proven gas reserves and about 600 trillion cubic feet of unproven reserves.

This, Okunbor said is key in the next decade of the nation’s existence and relevance in the global energy space.

The Shell boss further said that Nigeria should adopt a two-pronged strategy in her approach to the global energy transition campaign.

Okunbor, while delivering the 51st Founders’ Day Lecture of the University of Benin, advised that Nigeria response to global call to reduce exploitation of fossil fuels and production of Green House Gases (GHG) should be well thought-out and strategic

The Shell Country Chair while delivering the 51st Founders’ Day Lecture of the University of Benin titled: ‘The Global Energy Transition and The Imperatives for Nigeria,’ called for an urgent optimisation of Nigeria’s energy resources for a speedy economic and industrial development of the country,

A statement by Bamidele Odugbesan, Shell Media Relations Manager said that Nigeria has gas in abundance about 202 trillion cubic feet of proven gas reserves and about 600 trillion cubic feet of unproven reserves.

The statement noted that harnessing these huge gas resources, and on time too, is key in the next decade of Nigeria’s existence.

Related

No tags for this post.