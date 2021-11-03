Nigeria should tap into $150bn organic global market – DG NEPC

The Executive Director of National Export Promotion Council (NEPC), Olusegun Arowolo has urged Nigeria to tap into the $150 billion global organic market by giving attention awareness to Ecological Organic Agriculture.

Arowolo who was represented by Mr Williams Ezeagu stated this on Tuesday, in Abuja at the 3-day National Organic Agriculture Business Summit NOABS 2021.

He assured that organic certified foods will reduce the negative impact of inorganic on both human animals.

According to him, recently the action plan under the world food summit identifies the importance of organic input technologies farming techniques and other sustainable methods in organic farming.

“With the negative effect of Covid – 19 Pandemic, increasing awareness of healthy food consumption and living, global value of organic market could leap to $150 billion within the next 5 years.

“With proper organic certification in place, there is huge potential to earn substantial foreign exchange which could translate into higher income for our farmers, exporters and other value chain operators.

“The aims of organic agriculture essentially is to produce safe agricultural products for human consumption and to reduce the negative impact of organic materials on human animal health.

In his Keynote Address the Minister, Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment Otunba Niyi Adebayo, who was represented by the Director of Commodity Export Department Suleiman Adebayo promised that the government under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari will leave no stone to ensure it provide enabling environment for organic agriculture to drive in the country.