Nigeria: Sterling Bank cleans up 23 states

As part of its commitment to create a cleaner and safer environment for the citizenry and aquatic life under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative known as Sterling Bank Environmental Makeover (STEM), Sterling Bank Plc has recently carried out environmental cleaning exercises in 23 states across Nigeria.

The cleaning up exercises involved cleaning of markets, roads and beaches to commemorate the World Recycling Day, which held recently in every country in the world.

The exercises were simultaneously held in Ogun, Oyo, Osun, Kwara, Ondo, Ekiti, Kano, Jigawa, Kaduna, Abuja, Delta, Anambra, Edo, Abia, Imo, Rivers, Bayelsa, Akwa-Ibom, Gombe, Bauchi, Plateau, Katsina and Lagos.

More than 1,000 participated in the clean-up exercises; including staff of Sterling Bank and volunteers. In Lagos, it was executed in partnership with the Oniru Kingdom, Rite Foods, First Exploration and Petroleum Development Company, Bonnie Bio, Sterling One Foundation, Lagos State Waste Management Authority (LAWMA), African Clean Up Initiative and Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA).

Speaking at the beach cleaning exercise at Oniru Beach, Lagos, Mr. Abubakar Suleiman, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Sterling Bank, said the bank embarked on cleaning exercises in 21 states out of the 24 states it is partnering with across the country.

Suleiman, who was represented by Mr. Tunde Adeola, Executive Director of Commercial and Institutional Banking at Sterling Bank remarked that, “We have been on this journey for more than 10 years. Every time, this happens, we have a cleaner and healthier environment.”

He said, “Sterling Bank is well positioned to do this,” adding that in the last two years, the bank has received recognition and awards for the initiative. According to him, Sterling Bank is also in the forefront of tourism in Lagos State.

Also speaking, Mrs. Mojisola Bakare, General Manager, Corporate and Investment Banking with Sterling Bank said, “Sterling Bank is about impactful banking”, noting they believe that there is no way they will live on this earth without impacting on the environment, adding that for that reason, they have what is called the HEART of Sterling because they have strategically decided that they are going to impact specific areas of growth in the economy.

Commissioner for Ministry of Tourism in Lagos State, Mrs. Uzamat Yussuf said, “We are aware that Lagos is a place of aquatic splendour.” She said, “If we have water that is not well protected and sustained, it is better we don’t have any of it at all and that is why it is important for us to sensitise the citizens of Lagos on the proper way to dispose wastes properly.

Abia State Commissioner of Transport, Mr. Godswill Uwanoruo, commended the management and staff of Sterling Bank for the cleaning exercise which started in the state since 2015.

He said, “I started this programme with them in 2015 when I introduced the bank’s team led by the incumbent CEO, Mr. Suleiman, who was the then Executive Director of Finance to the governor of the state, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu.

“I am happy that they continued the programme by making sure that Abia State is clean,” Uwanoruo said.

The Commissioner of Environment in Bayelsa State, Mr. Iselema Gbaranbiri, who graced the STEM event in the state noted that, “The state government is here with Sterling Bank to show the world that they are synergising and keeping Bayelsa clean.”