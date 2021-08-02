Nigeria submits 2021 final report to the UN – Minister

Nigeria has submitted its Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) final report of 2021 to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

The updated report, which was approved by President Muhammadu Buhari, replaces the interim NDC report that was submitted in May 2021.

Submitting the report on behalf of the federal government, Nigeria’s Minister of Environment, Dr Muhammed Mahmood Abubakar emphasized Nigeria’s unwavering commitment to the Paris Agreement on Climate Change, as it has now raised its targets in the new report.

He said, “This submitted updated NDC communicated that Nigeria has raised its ambition by including emission reduction from the waste sector as a new sector in the NDC.

“Nigeria’s has increased its conditional contribution from 45% to 47% while retaining the unconditional target of 20%.

“Hence the updated NDC has an unconditional target of 20% below business as usual by 2030 and 47% conditional contribution on international support.”

According to the Minister, the timely submission of the updated report will ensure its inclusion in a synthesis report that will be issued later this year, ahead of COP26 slated to hold in Glasgow, United Kingdom.